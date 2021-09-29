Property damage at Spring Creek: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 28

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

2:19 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint of loud noise on Routt County Road 42 and Silver Spur Street.

5:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of wildlife on the loose in the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

9:39 a.m. Deputies received a report of illegal trash dumping in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40.

3:17 p.m. Deputies responded to a smoke investigation on Routt County roads 59 and 61 in Hayden.

4:59 p.m. Officers received a report of theft in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

5:17 p.m. Officers received a report of property damage in the Spring Creek Trail parking lot.

Total incidents: 56

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.