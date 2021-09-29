Property damage at Spring Creek: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 28
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
2:19 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint of loud noise on Routt County Road 42 and Silver Spur Street.
5:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of wildlife on the loose in the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
9:39 a.m. Deputies received a report of illegal trash dumping in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40.
3:17 p.m. Deputies responded to a smoke investigation on Routt County roads 59 and 61 in Hayden.
4:59 p.m. Officers received a report of theft in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.
5:17 p.m. Officers received a report of property damage in the Spring Creek Trail parking lot.
Total incidents: 56
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Property damage at Spring Creek: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 28
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021