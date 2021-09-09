Property damage at skate park: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 8
Wednesday, Sept. 8
12:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of harassment at a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
8 a.m. Officers took a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
8:32 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle crash outside a business in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.
1:40 p.m. Officers took a report of property damage at Howelsen Hill Skate Park.
10:43 p.m. Officers were called to an intoxicated person causing an issue at a bar in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
11:23 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear outside a gas station in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 54
• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
