Drunken bicycling: The Record for Monday, July 15, 2019

Monday, July 15, 2019

5:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bear sow and cub attempting to get into a dumpster in the 10th block of Balsam Court. The property owner of a condo complex was cited for violating city code for refuse storage.

7:15 a.m. A person reported seeing a man repeatedly fall off of his bike. Officers spoke to the man, who was extremely drunk. He was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

9:10 a.m. Officers received a report that an employee at a veterinarian’s office in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue was bitten by a cat.

9:46 a.m. Officers received a report that money was taken from a vehicle in the 100 block of Hill Street.

3:42 p.m. Officers received a cold report that a vehicle was keyed in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

4:16 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of harassment in the 27900 block of Hayden Speedway.

5:54 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone who was bleeding at Yampa Town Hall.

6:59 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted someone having breathing difficulty at Bud Werner Memorial Library.

Total incidents: 30

Steamboat officers had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.