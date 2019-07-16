Drunken bicycling: The Record for Monday, July 15, 2019
Monday, July 15, 2019
5:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bear sow and cub attempting to get into a dumpster in the 10th block of Balsam Court. The property owner of a condo complex was cited for violating city code for refuse storage.
7:15 a.m. A person reported seeing a man repeatedly fall off of his bike. Officers spoke to the man, who was extremely drunk. He was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.
9:10 a.m. Officers received a report that an employee at a veterinarian’s office in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue was bitten by a cat.
9:46 a.m. Officers received a report that money was taken from a vehicle in the 100 block of Hill Street.
3:42 p.m. Officers received a cold report that a vehicle was keyed in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
4:16 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of harassment in the 27900 block of Hayden Speedway.
5:54 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone who was bleeding at Yampa Town Hall.
6:59 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted someone having breathing difficulty at Bud Werner Memorial Library.
Total incidents: 30
- Steamboat officers had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
