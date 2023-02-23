Professional actors bring Routt County playwrights’ works to life

A 2022 participant of the Colorado New Play Festival's Youth Playwright Slam surround by Idris Goodwin, Spenser Davis and Liba Vaynberg.

Dagny McKinley/Colorado New Play Festival

Professional actors from Denver are coming to Steamboat Springs to act out stories written by Routt County’s aspiring young writers as part of the Colorado New Play Festival’s Youth Playwright Slam.

The second annual slam will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Bud Werner Memorial Library. Admission is free and snacks and beverages will be provided.

“What is incredible, is the level of talent of the young writers in our community,” said Dagny McKinley, Executive Director of the Colorado New Play Festival.

The program is a partnership between the Colorado New Play Festival and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado.

After each aspiring writer has their story read on stage, a panel of local judges will give feedback.

Free translation services will be available on phones or iPads to listen in a preferred language. If you plan to listen, please bring earbuds or headphones.

The event is a kickoff to the Colorado New Play Festival’s 25th anniversary year. The festival showcases a diversity of voices and about 75% of the plays that are workshopped in Steamboat move onto production across the United States.

For more information visit CNPFSteamboat.org .