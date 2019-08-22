Priest’s 6 million-step journey for kids brings him to Steamboat

Episcopal priest Peter Munson is making his way across the U.S. to raise awareness and money as part of his Six Million Steps for Kids project.

photo courtesy of Peter Munson

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Peter Munson’s journey started in Charleston, South Carolina, in March and by the time he reaches San Francisco later this year, the Episcopal priest from Boulder will have logged some 6 million steps.

“It’s just a really interesting story,” said the Rev. Catie Greene, who is the priest at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Steamboat Springs and a longtime colleague of Munson’s. “He kind of got to this place in his ministry where so much of it had just been around being aware of how children suffer in the world and wanting to do something about it. He is an avid outdoorsman, and he just felt like God had placed in his heart this call to raise awareness and walk across the United States.”

On Tuesday, Munson’s Six Million Steps for Kids will lead him to Steamboat, and Greene is thrilled that he will take time to speak after arriving in town. His presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St.

“Peter is a colleague of mine and, at least in the Episcopal connection, is known well throughout the state of Colorado and in the West in general. I’m just excited to play host to him,” Greene said. “I also think he fits well with the community here.

“What I admire about Peter is he has basically taken two passions and said, ‘How can these things work together to actually be something that’s good or works for good?'” Greene added. “His faith and his love for the outdoors interweave, and that’s represented in this project and in his whole life.”

Munson is a little over halfway along his journey, which he conceptualized while hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park. He is hoping to use the money he raises to support several charities.

Funds will benefit: The Remar Children’s Home and School in La Libertad, El Salvador; the Street Fraternity, a mentoring program for 14- to 25-year-old boys and young men from refugee families living in Denver; the Episcopal Relief and Development, which facilitates healthier, more fulfilling lives in communities struggling with hunger, poverty, disaster and disease; and the Episcopal Church in Colorado, which encourages youth to build self-confidence as they grow in faith, serve others, and develop their leaderships skills.

Visit http://www.6millionstepsforkids.org to learn more about Munson’s journey or to make a donation

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.