President of Alterra Mountain Co., Steamboat Resort’s parent company, resigns

David Perry, former president and chief operating officer of Alterra Mountain Co., speaks to business community members during Steamboat Ski Area’s Airline Summit in 2018. Perry resigned from his position in August to oversee the company's sustainability initiatives.

File photo/Matt Stensland

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The chief operator of Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.’s parent company has resigned to focus on sustainability initiatives within the company.

David Perry, president and chief operating officer of Alterra Mountain Co., stepped down in August, according to Loryn Duke, director of communications for Ski Corp.

Perry now serves as Alterra’s vice president of sustainability and special projects, according to Duke.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today learned of the change after the Routt County Board of Commissioners signed a corporate report of changes for Ski Corp. during its meeting Tuesday. A communication form presented to the commissioners listed Karen Hamilton-Smith as Perry’s replacement.

Colorado law mandates Ski Corp. to approve changes in corporate structure through the commissioners because the company has a liquor license with the state, according to Barb Houston, recording supervisor for Routt County. The commissioners act as liaisons to the state in such matters, she explained.

“Whenever there is a change in officers it has to go through that process in order to be submitted to the state,” Houston said.

Duke could not confirm if Hamilton-Smith, formerly listed simply as an Alterra officer, replaced Perry as president of the company. Kristin Rust, director of public relations for Alterra, did not respond to requests for additional information about Perry’s resignation as president or his replacement.

Alterra is a privately owned company based in Denver. It operates a conglomeration of 14 ski areas, including Steamboat Resort.

Perry visited Steamboat in February 2018 during the 19th annual Airline Summit, about seven months after Alterra purchased Steamboat Resort and its sister ski areas.

Duke said that in the future, Perry will be working closely with Ski Corp. on its sustainability programming. This comes after the resort created its first department solely dedicated to sustainability in September. The resort appointed Sarah Jones, former executive director of the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, as its first director of sustainability and community engagement.

Resort officials said the new department is a way to improve and revitalize initiatives like its former zero waste program.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.