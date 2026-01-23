Prescribed burns on Emerald Mountain expected to take place Sunday

A prescribed burn will be visible on Emerald Mountain Sunday.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue will conduct the operation, weather permitting. Smoke may be visible throughout Sunday. SSFR is stressing that it is not an emergency and asks those who see the smoke not to call 911. Calling 911 or the non-emergency dispatch line to report the wildfire can delay responses to actual emergencies.

The pile burns are a piece of continuing efforts by SSFR to reduce wildfire hazard and protect the community. Pile burning reduces hazardous material near town that could be flammable, improve firefighter access and safety and lower the risk of wildfires.

SSFR is working in tandem with Routt County Environmental Health and has a burn permit and plan. Individuals sensitive to smoke should be cautious if smoke is present.

For questions regarding the burns call SSFR at 970-879-7170.