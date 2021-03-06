Preps weekend recap: Sailor boys finish

The Steamboat Springs boys basketball team finished the regular season 14-0. (Courtesy Chris Adams)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School basketball team finished the regular season 14-0 and earned the league championship with a 74-45 win over Palisade on Saturday.

The Sailors and the Bulldogs were close after the first quarter, with Steamboat leading 13-8. Steamboat outscored Palisade 24-5 in the second and built upon the lead from there.

Senior Jake Kreissig scored a team-high 17 points, sophomore Cade Gedeon netted 14 and senior Eric Pollert scored 13. Junior Parker Lindquist added nine points as well.

Steamboat Springs 74, Palisade 45

SS 13 24 28 9 – 74

P 8 5 22 10 – 45

Scoring: SS, Jake Kreissig 17, Cade Gedeon 14, Eric Pollert 13, Parker Lindquist 9.

