Premature fireworks show: The Record for Friday, June 28, 2019

Friday, June 28, 2019

1:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear eating out of a dumpster in the 3300 block of Covey Circle.

2:05 a.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 300 block of Apple Drive. Officers told a group of partiers to quiet down.

870 5:22 a.m. One among several people called officers to report suspicious charges on their credit cards. A local business has had billing issues with its credit card system and charged people weeks after the transactions took place.

4:06 p.m. A woman lost her purse at a business in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

6:03 p.m. Officers received a theft report from a woman who believes she was the victim of a scam. She got a call from someone claiming to be with a business demanding $4,000 for an alarm system, which she paid.

7:23 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters assisted a trauma victim in the 100 block of East First Street in Yampa.

8:24 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a drunken pedestrian at Routt County Road 7 and U.S. Forest Service Road 900 near Yampa.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

9:20 p.m. Officers were called about someone launching illegal fireworks at 11th Street and Crawford Avenue. They were unable to locate the source of the fireworks.

9:52 p.m. A woman found a dog in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage. Officers helped transport the animal to the humane society.

10:05 p.m. A woman called police for help in stopping a man from sending her unwanted text messages. Officers contacted the man and told him to stop bothering the woman.

Total incidents: 76

Steamboat officers had 50 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.