Premature fireworks show: The Record for Friday, June 28, 2019
Friday, June 28, 2019
1:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear eating out of a dumpster in the 3300 block of Covey Circle.
2:05 a.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 300 block of Apple Drive. Officers told a group of partiers to quiet down.
870 5:22 a.m. One among several people called officers to report suspicious charges on their credit cards. A local business has had billing issues with its credit card system and charged people weeks after the transactions took place.
4:06 p.m. A woman lost her purse at a business in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
6:03 p.m. Officers received a theft report from a woman who believes she was the victim of a scam. She got a call from someone claiming to be with a business demanding $4,000 for an alarm system, which she paid.
7:23 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters assisted a trauma victim in the 100 block of East First Street in Yampa.
8:24 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a drunken pedestrian at Routt County Road 7 and U.S. Forest Service Road 900 near Yampa.
9:20 p.m. Officers were called about someone launching illegal fireworks at 11th Street and Crawford Avenue. They were unable to locate the source of the fireworks.
9:52 p.m. A woman found a dog in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage. Officers helped transport the animal to the humane society.
10:05 p.m. A woman called police for help in stopping a man from sending her unwanted text messages. Officers contacted the man and told him to stop bothering the woman.
Total incidents: 76
- Steamboat officers had 50 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
