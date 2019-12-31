Pranksters shut off electricity to hotel: The Record for Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

2:14 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 35500 block of Humble Road.

7:37 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area.

8:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a theft at a business in the 1700 block of Kamar Plaza. The owner accused a former employee of stealing multiple gas cards and credit cards from the business. Officers are still determining the value of the items allegedly stolen and have not taken the former employee into custody.

12:13 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the Whitecotton subdivision.

7:44 p.m. Two men allegedly turned off the electricity to a hotel in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded but could not find the suspects.

8:27 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to an outdoor fire on private property at Routt County roads 64 and 129 near Clark. It turned out to be an unpermitted bonfire. Law enforcement notified the landowners about fire restrictions in the county.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

10:41 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at a parking lot in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.

11:54 p.m. A resident called police about loud music coming from a neighboring unit in the 1200 block of Eagle Glen Drive. Officers responded but could not make contact with the people responsible for the noise.

Total incidents: 56

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.