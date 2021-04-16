Prank calls: The Record for Thursday, April 15

Thursday, April 15

2:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call from a group of roommates who said their roommate was missing and they were concerned. The person came back and officers conducted a welfare check.

6:46 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a vehicle speeding on Brandon Circle and U.S. Highway 40. Deputies could not locate the vehicle.

11:48 a.m. Officers received a call from a man who said his other family members were harassing him in the 800 block of Douglas Street. Officers spoke to the family members and mediated the issue.

2:08 p.m. Officers received a call about a resident in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive receiving a series of prank calls. Officers later discovered the caller was the resident’s friend.

3:52 p.m. Officers received a call about a man and woman walking a dog together along railroad tracks by mile marker 192 in Steamboat. Officers searched the area and did not see anyone.

8:14 p.m. Officers received a call about two bears eating trash near a dumpster in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers went to the scene but did not see any bears.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.