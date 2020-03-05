Potential coronavirus case discovered in Grand County

GRANBY — The Grand County Health Department reported Thursday evening a suspected case of the novel coronavirus in the county.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the health department released a notice that a patient suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus, also called COVID-19, had been transported to the Front Range.

The release did not say where the patient was transported to or where the patient had been while in Grand County.

According to Grand County Manager Kate McIntire, the state is prioritizing testing based on symptoms, and the county expects to know the results from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment no later than Friday afternoon.

“If the case is confirmed, we will work collaboratively with CDPHE to share that information with the public as soon as possible,” McIntire said in a news release.

The first official case of coronavirus in Colorado was confirmed Thursday afternoon, after a visitor in Summit County reported to the hospital with symptoms. More information about the coronavirus is available on the CDPHE website.

This story will be updated.