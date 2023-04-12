Postal Service still hoping to fill vacant positions in Steamboat Springs

The U.S. Postal Service is planning to hold another job fair in Steamboat Springs on April 20 at the Steamboat Springs Post Office at 200 Lincoln Ave., hoping to find mail processing and customer service clerks.

“If we can get local people to apply for local jobs that works a lot better than us sending them up there,” said James Boxrud, a strategic communications specialist for the Postal Service. “When we send people up there then we have to pay them per diem, put them up in a hotel and it just gets expensive for everybody.”

This week the Postal Service sent out notices that showed up in P.O. boxes letting community members know that the Steamboat Post Office is still trying to fill positions. In February, the Postal Service held a job fair in Steamboat Springs. Boxrud said there will be computers and technical support available, and that a manager from human resources is hoping to make the trip.

Applicants need to be 18 years old at the time of appointment, or 16 years old with a high school diploma. They should be a United States Citizen, permanent resident of citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory. Applicants must pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment. Applicants should bring their driver’s license, educational history with addresses and employment history for the past seven years.

