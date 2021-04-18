Post office break-in: The Record for Saturday, April 17

Saturday, April 17, 2021

2:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of two bears in a dumpster near the 3200 block of Columbine Drive. When officers arrived, the bears had left the area on foot.

9:32 a.m. Officers were called about someone who had allegedly broken into a locked office at the U.S. Postal Service Office in downtown Steamboat Springs and was found sleeping there. The person had caused damage to the office and was charged with burglary and trespassing.

11:39 a.m. Officers responded to a report of someone dumping their old furniture near the corner of Longthong Road and Apres Ski Way. When they arrived, officers canvased the area but were unable to locate the alleged dumper.

12:03 p.m. Officers responded to a report of someone yelling obscenities at people using the Yampa River Core Trail near the James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge just west of downtown Steamboat Springs. Officers talked to the person, who said they would stop swearing at people.

2:10 p.m. Officers got a call about someone urinating on the Core Trail near the Steamboat Springs Community Center. Officers looked for the person, but they had left the area by the time police arrived.

5:29 p.m. A concerned person called officers because they saw a person who was clearly intoxicated walking around, almost as if they were looking for their vehicle. Before responding, police learned the person had gotten on a bus rather than into a vehicle.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to four cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.