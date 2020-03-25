Positive COVID-19 cases increases to 10 in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Ten people in Routt County have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.

On Wednesday, three new cases were announced: One female in her 50s; one male in his 30s; and another female in her 30s.

“All are residents of Routt County and were placed in isolation via an isolation order through public health,” according to officials. “Household contacts are in quarantine and other close contacts have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

As of Monday, 113 people in Routt County had been tested.

The county’s first two cases, out-of-state visitors, recovered and have been released from quarantine. The third, a man in his 20s, remains in isolation, as does the fourth case, a man in his 80s. A fifth case announced Monday affected a woman in her 30s, who is now also in isolation.

On Tuesday, two new cases were announced — one woman in her 20’s and a female teenager. Both were placed in isolation by a public health order.

As more tests results make it through the massive backlog at both the state-run lab and private labs, officials expect more positive results in Routt County. Test results currently are taking up to a week to turnaround.

In New York, cases are doubling every three days, and the peak is estimated to be about three weeks away.

In Colorado, as of Tuesday, there are 912 cases and 11 deaths, with 7,701 people tested. However the state website only shows four cases in Routt County, as local officials are getting updated information before it is being released publicly by the state.

COVID-19 exists in Routt County, and is classified as community spread. The best thing people can do at this time to minimize the spread and to allow our health care system to keep up is practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly, stay home if you are sick, and call your health care provider if you have concerns.

“With the continuation of more positive cases, it is imperative that we all do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and obey the new Public Health Orders of not congregating in groups of more than five and limiting new visitors to Routt County,” according to county officials.