Portion of US 40 to close Monday in downtown Steamboat

Work on the median just south of downtown Steamboat Springs will be completed on Monday, May 1.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A lane of U.S. Highway 40 or Lincoln Avenue will be closed in Steamboat Springs on Monday, May 1.

The city, Colorado Department of Transportation and Yampa Valley Electric Association are finishing the streetlight project on the medians that were upgraded last summer.

The left southbound lane of Highway 40 will be closed for about six hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Old Fish Creek Falls Road and Hilltop Parkway.