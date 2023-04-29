Portion of US 40 to close Monday in downtown Steamboat
A lane of U.S. Highway 40 or Lincoln Avenue will be closed in Steamboat Springs on Monday, May 1.
The city, Colorado Department of Transportation and Yampa Valley Electric Association are finishing the streetlight project on the medians that were upgraded last summer.
The left southbound lane of Highway 40 will be closed for about six hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Old Fish Creek Falls Road and Hilltop Parkway.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.