Small avalanche closes portion of Fish Creek Falls Trail
A portion of the Fish Creek Falls Trail in Steamboat Springs closed Monday, Jan. 30, due to a small avalanche, according to the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District.
The trail is closed from the parking lot to the bridge. The slide occurred just above the bridge, and although small, it was large enough to possible bury someone, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There is potential for additional avalanches due to the heavy snowpack.
Conditions will determine the length of the closure. Signs have been posted at the trailhead.
