UPDATED: Colorado Highway 131 open in both directions
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
11:22 a.m.: Highway 131 is now open in both directions, but travelers are still encouraged to use extreme caution.
10:08 a.m.: Highway 131 is now open to one lane of alternating traffic, according to Routt County Alerts. Drivers are urged to use “extreme caution due to hazardous conditions.”
Colorado Highway 131 was closed in both directions at mile marker 53 around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, due to multiple accidents, slide-offs and hazardous conditions, according to a Routt County Alert.
Travelers are being advised to use Routt County Road 14 as an alternate route. Mile marker 53 is just north of the intersection of Colorado Highway 131 and County Road 27.
To sign up for Routt County Alerts, go to co.routt.co.us/760/Routt-County-Alerts.
