Pop-up store brings Meier Skis to Steamboat’s Main Street

Ted Eynon, owner of Meier Skis, has opened a pop-up store in Taspen's Organics in downtown Steamboat Springs. The store will be open through March offering sales and renting demo skis.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS —Ted Eynon is hoping a new Meier Skis pop-up store in downtown Steamboat Springs will give skiers and riders in our town a chance to sample of what his company has to offer this month.

“We usually have ski shops in ski towns, but right now we have a bit of a gap in Steamboat Springs,” said Eynon, “It’s a pretty iconic ski town, and we didn’t like having a gap here. … We just started talking. One thing led to another, so we’re like, ‘Why don’t we give it a go and make a test run in March.”

On Friday, Eynon was busy unpacking skis from his truck and moving them inside Taspen’s Organics retail store located at 703 Lincoln Ave. where Meiers Skis will live for the next month. Lisa Reid, who manages Taspen’s, said Meier Skis will take advantage of unused storage space at the back of the store to create a demo ski room that showcase’s many of the products the company creates. Customers will also find Meier Skis placed throughout the store in display racks.

Meier Skis offers 19 different styles of skis, and a selection of snowboards using locally harvested aspen and beetle kill pine. The selection of skis and snowboards features several iconic Colorado offerings and also includes special editions featuring bands like The Motet, Widespread Panic and Big Head Todd and the Monsters. Customers can also choose from products spotlighting the University of Colorado as well as several Colorado music festivals.

Meier Skis opened a pop-up store in Taspen’s Organics in downtown Steamboat Springs. For the next month, the store will offer sales and rentals to customers in Steamboat Springs.

Photo courtesy of Lisa Reid

Most of the company’s offerings are between $750 and $900. However, some of the higher-end skis and a few special editions are priced at more than $1,000. For a little bit more money, customers can work with designers at Meier, or bring their own designs, that can be used on an existing model to create a one-of-a-kind ski or snowboard.

The good news for customers is the pop-up store will provide an opportunity for those looking to give Meier Skis a try. There will be a large selection of demo skis and snowboards that can be rented for the day at $45 or the weekend for $80. Eynon said he will work with interested customers for longer periods of time.

Meier Skis offers special editions featuring the University of Colorado and Big Head Todd and the Monsters.

Photo courtesy of Lisa Reid

But this is a limited time offer, and Eynon said the pop-up store is only expected to be around for the month of March. At the end of the season, Eynon plans to evaluate how things went. If things go well, the Denver-based ski manufacturer that specializes in custom, handmade, sustainable skis could be back in Steamboat next ski season.

The new pop-up store will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Eynon said the Meiers Skis store may be open a little earlier in the morning and will work with skiers to pick up or drop off demo skis.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.