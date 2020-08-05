POLL: Will your children be learning in person or online this fall? | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

POLL: Will your children be learning in person or online this fall?

News News |

The ideal scenario, stressed Director of Teaching and Learning Jay Hamric, would be to have all kids back in school every day. However, with the start of school still nearly two months away and given recent rises in COVID-19 cases locally, statewide and across the country, no one knows precisely what back to school will look like.
Getty Images/stock

Reopening school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic has become a debate across the nation. Some parents prefer their children to attend school this fall in person while others want them to attend virtually.

We’d like to know what you’re planning for your children. Vote below.

Take our poll

Will your children learn in person or online this fall?

View Results

Loading ... Loading …

Read more about the reopening plans for Routt County schools here.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more