POLL: Will your children be learning in person or online this fall?

The ideal scenario, stressed Director of Teaching and Learning Jay Hamric, would be to have all kids back in school every day. However, with the start of school still nearly two months away and given recent rises in COVID-19 cases locally, statewide and across the country, no one knows precisely what back to school will look like.

Getty Images/stock

Reopening school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic has become a debate across the nation. Some parents prefer their children to attend school this fall in person while others want them to attend virtually.

We’d like to know what you’re planning for your children. Vote below.

Take our poll Will your children learn in person or online this fall? In person at school

100% online View Results Loading … Loading …

Read more about the reopening plans for Routt County schools here.