POLL: Will your children be learning in person or online this fall?
Reopening school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic has become a debate across the nation. Some parents prefer their children to attend school this fall in person while others want them to attend virtually.
We’d like to know what you’re planning for your children. Vote below.
Read more about the reopening plans for Routt County schools here.
