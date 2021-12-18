Police say gunshot at Steamboat KOA campground was accident; no one injured

A man accidentally shot a handgun at the Steamboat Springs KOA campground Thursday night. The bullet hit another camper, and no one was injured. l John. F Russel/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive photo



No one was hurt when a man accidentally fired a handgun Thursday night at the Steamboat Springs KOA campground, according to Steamboat Springs Police Department Sgt. Rich Brown.

The man accidentally discharged the gun from his camper, and the bullet hit another camper without injuring anyone, Brown said.

Brown declined to release the man’s name Saturday. Brown said officers have issued a summons for him but will not conduct a custodial arrest.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

