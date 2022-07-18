Police release more information about alleged threats leading to local man’s arrest

Steamboat Springs police reported confiscating 13 guns, including four AR-15s, while arresting a local man on felony stalking charges on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Steamboat Springs Police Department/Courtesy photo

On Monday, July 18, Steamboat Springs police offered a timeline for the alleged events leading up to last week’s arrest of a local man charged with six counts of felony stalking.

“While this is an ongoing case with multiple agencies involved, it is important that the community understand the information that led to the felony arrest,” Police Chief Sherry Burlingame said in a Monday news release. “The safety of the community remains our top priority.”

According to the police department, the investigation began with the U.S. Secret Service sharing a report with Steamboat police on June 23 about Daniel Domin, 37, allegedly threatening “a former high-ranking politician.”

Police said Domin denied making threats against politicians, and the investigation was closed. However, that wouldn’t be the end of the case, according to the police department.

The news release continued by saying that shortly after police were alerted to the alleged threat against the politician, they learned the FBI was looking into other alleged threats made by Domin, along with him showing an “increasingly alarming behavior toward multiple people.”

One example of that behavior was Domin allegedly saying that he would “slaughter” any law enforcement who came to get him, according to the police department.

Steamboat police added that one of Domin’s former friends called the department on July 3 asking for a welfare check on Domin. The friend reportedly told police Domin was demonstrating increasingly manic behavior and made threatening statements toward him.

According to police, they were then contacted by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office four days later on July 7 in reference to Domin, who was allegedly making “increasingly alarming threats” toward a friend.

Steamboat police arrested Domin on Wednesday, July 13, on six counts of felony stalking. During the arrest, police seized 13 firearms, including four AR-15s, seven handguns and two shotguns, as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition and more than 100 loaded magazines.

Burlingame previously told the Steamboat Pilot & Today that to her knowledge, Domin acquired all the firearms legally, though his stockpile of weapons remained a concern for law enforcement.

The case is ongoing and bail was set at $25,000.

Police said that within 24 hours of Domin being arrested, he was taken to West Springs Health in Grand Junction for mental health assessment and treatment.

It was not clear on Wednesday if Domin has hired an attorney.