Police kept busy with 89 calls: The Record for Saturday, June 29

Saturday, June 29, 2019

12:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a noise complaint in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane.

1:16 a.m. Steamboat officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle at Haymaker Golf Course.

1:57 a.m. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Village and Medicine Springs drives.

2:45 a.m. A bear was reported outside a veterinarian office in the 35000 block of U.S. Highway 40.

6:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 26000 block of Henderson Park Road in Oak Creek.

9:25 a.m. Officers were called to a harassment report in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.

11:03 a.m. Officers responded to a suspicious incident in the 800 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

1:14 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue were called to a report of trauma at Spring Creek Bridge.

1:23 p.m. Deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40.

2:20 p.m. Deputies were called to an animal complaint at Snowbird Trail and Routt County Road 16 in Oak Creek.

2:35 p.m. Officers and deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Mountain Village Circle.

3:48 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to an outdoor fire in at Rock Point Trail and Routt County Road 16 in Oak Creek.

4:08 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a possible overdoes in the 40000 block of Anchor Way.

4:27 p.m. Officers responded to a hit and run at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.

4:45 p.m. Deputies responded to a wildlife call in the 20 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

6:09 p.m. Officers were called to an animal bite in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 16 in Oak Creek.

9:28 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to an indoor gas leak in the 500 block of Anglers Drive.

10:21 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a bear at Walton Creek Road and S. Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 89

Steamboat officers had 55 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to 1 call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to 1 call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to 1 call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.