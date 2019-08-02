Police issue DUI to man who drove off road: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

2:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Mount Werner Road and Steamboat Boulevard. A man drove off the road and suffered a minor head injury. Officers arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence.

4:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash at mile marker 98 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden. A semitruck had rolled off the road and was leaking diesel fuel. The driver was uninjured. Craig Fire Rescue firefighters arrived to clean up the spill.

8:30 a.m. A man lost his phone and wallet at a restaurant in the 600 block of Snapdragon Way.

12:44 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was idling in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

2:36 p.m. Two vehicles reportedly were joyriding in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Road. Officers were unable to locate the vehicles.

7:21 p.m. A man who left his bike unlocked in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue returned to discover it stolen.

10:05 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident near Clark.

10:29 p.m. Police were called about fireworks exploding at Eighth and Oak streets.

Total incidents: 42

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.