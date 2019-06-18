Police find runaway teen: The Record for Monday, June 17, 2019

Monday, June 17, 2019

2 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a person trespassing at a senior living center in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail. Employees there noticed a bathroom door had been locked for a long time and believed a guest had locked themselves inside. They eventually opened the door and found no one in the bathroom.

2:36 a.m. Officers received report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

9:02 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person sleeping near a dumpster in the 10 block of Seventh Street. They made contact with a teenager who had run away from his home in California. After asking the teen to come with them back to the Police Department, he ran away from officers and jumped in the Yampa River in an attempt to escape. He quickly swam back to shore and was taken to the hospital. Police helped to reunite him with his family.

10:07 a.m. Oak Creek and Yampa Fire Protection districts firefighters assisted someone having a stroke at a business in the 21500 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.

10:23 a.m. A caller was concerned that a turtle was being kept in an unsuitable habitat at a business in the 900 block of Weiss Drive.

1:45 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a theft from a reservoir in the 25500 block of Routt County Road 14 near Oak Creek. The caller said someone had stolen his jet ski, but he later found it floating in the middle of the reservoir. It had come untied and drifted from shore.

3:30 p.m. Police received report of a theft of several hundred dollars from a residence in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

5:17 p.m. Officers were called about a man yelling at passersby outside a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:37 p.m. Police received report of a missing woman who left for Craig yesterday and had not returned. Officers made contact with the woman and confirmed she was OK.

6:46 p.m. Officers were called about a bear that got stuck inside a tennis court in the 1600 block of Ranch Road. It managed to free itself by the time officers arrived.

6:53 p.m. Someone slashed the tires of a vehicle in the 3000 block of Village Drive. Officers do not believe it is related to a similar string of tire slashings from last week.

8:23 p.m. A caller notified officers of a man climbing up the balcony of a condominium unit in the 400 block of Mountain Vista Circle, concerned the man was trying to burglarize the unit. Officers investigated but did not discover any criminal activity.

9:41 p.m. A homeowner reported a group of kids ringing doorbells, then running off in the 10 block of East Logan Avenue.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Oak Creek Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.