Police: Bomb threat made at Steamboat Springs High School earlier this week

Several anonymous tips received on Tuesday, March 14, alerted law enforcement to a student threatening to bomb Steamboat Springs High School, according to the Steamboat Springs Police Department.

The alleged threat prompted an investigation by police, and investigators reportedly worked with school officials to interview several people before concluding there was no longer a threat posed to the school. The tips were reported through the Safe2Tell system.

“We’re glad students and parents are using the Safe2Tell tip line to report concerning actions or behaviors,” Steamboat Springs Police Chief Mark Beckett said in a Friday, March 17, news release. “Getting an early alert like this is what the tip line is made for and allows our officers to intercede quickly.”

The case will be referred to the district attorney’s office, which could file potential charges against the student.

“We are committed to and have a duty to investigate every threat against our schools,” Superintendent Celine Wicks said in the news release. “Additionally, we have threat assessment procedures in place to identify risks. These processes are in line with best practices and have proven to be an effective tool to determine the level of potential risk and initiate early intervention and prevention.”

