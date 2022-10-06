Plein Air pieces on display, feminine form is celebrated in October First Friday Art Walk

The Main Gallery at the Depot Art Center will display The Heritage Show, which celebrates Steamboat's history for October, Western Heritage Month.

During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pine Moon Fine Art has put together a show called Au Naturel, which features the human form, while raising money for “Paint the Town Pink.”

It’s just one of many new shows debuting at First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

Paint the Town Pink is a campaign put on by Bust of Steamboat and is an opportunity for local businesses to take part in raising money for a nonprofit that assists local women with breast cancer.

Starting Oct. 4, works in Pine Moon will feature nudes, the human form, and a lot of pink. The artists at the gallery are doing more than painting the town pink, though. They casted, curled and cut their works to fit their own personal style, even if the subject was out of character.

“Featuring nudes and the human form isn’t the usual for Pine Moon artists who tend to create work around nature, wildlife, abstraction and iconic Steamboat landmarks,” gallerist Amy Minotto said in a news release. “But helping to bring awareness to the importance of early detection and to support women going through treatment is a cause our artists are honored to support.”

Paulina Johnson, who works with paper on edge, created a pair of pieces that resemble breasts titled “Left” and “Right.”

Additionally, Jennifer Baker will have a glass and aluminum sculpture titled “Unity,” while Jill Bergman will show off her linocut titled “bowl of flowers,” among other works.

Each artist will select an amount to donate to Bust of Steamboat based on the sale of an Au Naturel artwork.

Additionally, back by popular demand, is a reopening of the “Behind Closed Doors” popup art shot in North Routt County. This time, students in the You Out Loud program will join other area artists with “Boobs in the Barn,” to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The show will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 61125 Routt County Road 129.

The Platform Gallery at the Depot Art Center will feature the work of Garret Bock and will be shown at First Friday Art Walk on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Also debuting on Friday is the Plein Air exhibit, full of works created around Routt County over the last week.

The Main Gallery at the Depot Art Center will be hosting the Heritage Show, featuring nearly a dozen artists and their work capturing and celebrating Steamboat’s history as part of Western Heritage Month.

The Platform Gallery will showcase the work of Garret Bock, who has been the NozCaboose Artist-in-Residence from August to October.

Perfect Storm Each month, the Schoonover Gallery at 929 Lincoln Ave. highlights a selected artist’s work as the gallery brings artwork from around the world to the Steamboat Springs art scene. This month’s Art Walk featured artist is Carrie Fell. “Perfect Storm” is a hand-painted limited edition piece. Fell has exhibited her work nationally through numerous fine art galleries. Fell’s extensive compilation of works depicts the traditional icons of the Western landscape with a thoroughly modern twist using vibrant colors and fluid forms. Using the High Country as a source of inspiration, Fell’s art does not attempt to portray a Western lifestyle but rather an illusion. Her dramatic use of color and line set Fell apart from conventional Western art style. Offering deft drawing and bold color, she imparts life and feeling to her frequently faceless subjects, from longhorns to cowgirls. She is a native of Denver and began her artistic career in 1985. The featured piece is bold and colorful. It shows the New West — or the West as a “state of mind” — a place of change with attitude and boldness. “A Perfect Storm” is free spirited with a sophisticated, contemporary, fresh style that will appeal to the maverick within each of us.

