Planning for new LGBTQ+ program underway

Better Tomorrow’s newly announced LGBTQ+ program has secured $50,000 in funding to get the program off the ground. With funding solidified, program proponents now will look to solidify logistics, using results of the 2022 Routt County LGBTQ community roundtable study as a framework.

According to Chelsie Holmes, Yampa Valley Pride chair and director of Advocates of Routt County, a 2022 LGBTQ community roundtable study found approximately 85% of respondents felt unsafe to some degree in Routt County. The Yampa Valley Pride committee said the study results show an immediate need to take action.

Better Tomorrow announced on June 1 it would be taking on the program, which is still very much in the planning stages. Better Tomorrow is a 501(c)3 nonprofit agency that aims to empower people and inspire courage in the Yampa Valley through providing services designed to end the prevalence and detrimental impacts of intimate partner violence and child abuse.

Despite lacking program specifics, one thing is for sure — the program seeks to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ people. Concepts on the table include support groups, one-on-one support services, open office hours, and gatherings and activities.

The program’s current lack of structure and openness leaves room for myriad potential resources and services. A recurring conversation surrounding the program is the idea of providing access to mental health services. Holmes expressed the importance of having LGBTQ+ therapists for people in the community.

“We have been talking about how we can recruit providers who meet that criteria,” Holmes said. “We’re looking at doing an internship/supervision program for LGBTQ therapists to move to the valley.”

She noted that Better Tomorrow is looking into spaces to rent for the program and the current front-runner is the bottom floor of the Respite House. Another idea being considered is creating a safehouse of sorts for displaced and homeless LGBTQ+ people.

“It would be great to have temporary housing for displaced people such as those who have been kicked out of their homes or college students being cut off financially by their parents and therefore losing their housing,” Holmes said. “I have gotten referrals like this from people who were kicked out of their house because of their identity in Routt. There is definitely a need.”

Additionally the program could run initiatives through the schools such as anti-bullying and suicide prevention campaigns. Holmes noted that the results of the community roundtable study included “upsetting feedback” when it came to culture at Steamboat Schools.

Before any action is taken, the program first needs to hire a program director and a grant administrator. Holmes indicated that a posting for the open position will be up soon. From there, the program looks to create a steering committee to help give more direction. In the meantime, Better Tomorrow and Advocates of Routt County continue to craft an initial vision of what the program will entail.