Planned Parenthood, beloved restaurant and distillery all close: The most-read articles this week

Owners Jessica and Nathan Newhall opened the doors of the Steamboat Whiskey Co.'s tasting room at 1103 Lincoln Ave., in December of 2019.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. ‘Why are we even still here?’ Rent hikes at Steamboat’s affordable options are pushing tenants to the edge

Upsurges in rent are aren’t new to Steamboat Springs, yet as some of the most affordable housing options such as Mountain Village Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments raise their monthly price, the presence of entry-level, moderately priced housing options in town might become a thing of the past.

Kaitlyn Morris, who lives in Mountain Village, recently learned her rent is going up by $400.

2. Steamboat Whiskey pivots business model, closes downtown tasting room

The doors of the Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s downtown tasting room have closed, and for the next couple of Saturdays, owners Nathan and Jessica Newhall will be selling off their inventory as the company moves in a new direction.

“The Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s bar and restaurant is closing — well it’s effectively closed,” Jessica Newhall said earlier this week. “Now we’re doing bottle sales because we have a lot of inventory of all the wonderful products that we make.”

3. ‘We were an island of care’: Steamboat Planned Parenthood abruptly closed last week

The abrupt closure of Planned Parenthood’s location in Steamboat Springs last week has forced as many as 500 local patients to look elsewhere for services.

Officials with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said the closure of the clinic in Steamboat was for a variety of reasons amid a “rapidly changing landscape” for women’s health care.

The whiskey garden that is planned for the Mythology campus in Steamboat Springs.

Mythology/Courtesy photo

4. Mythology breaks ground on new west Steamboat campus

Mythology, a craft distillery that had been based out of Denver, purchased the property at 2875 Elk River Road in November 2021 with the intent to turn it into the distillery’s new campus, complete with a production facility big enough to handle the demand for Mythology’s spirits, a tasting room, and an outdoor whiskey garden.

Yeates is optimistic that Mythology Distillery will be making craft spirits in Steamboat by summer 2023, and he is also hoping the entire campus will open then.

Sharon Stone, owner of Sharon’s in the Riverside Plaza, stands behind the counter Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. She said the location will serve its final meals at the location on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, but that she is optimistic that she will find a new spot to run her catering business, soon.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

5. Sharon’s hosts final fish fry as longtime Steamboat restaurant closes doors

Longtime restaurant owner Sharon Stone did her best to fight back tears as she talked about the people, the food and the good times she has enjoyed over the years at Sharon’s restaurant. With her rent set to triple, Stone will close Sharon’s after one final day of business on Friday, Sept. 16.

6. Cold case closed: 1982 murder of two hitchhikers, who were last seen in Breckenridge, ends with conviction

More than 40 years after two women disappeared near Breckenridge, the man suspected of murdering the pair of hitchhikers was found guilty by a Park County jury Thursday.

7. Snowboarding pioneer killed in electric skateboard accident in Vail

Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash Tuesday.

A nearby pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail.

8. First snowfall for Colorado high country whets winter appetite

Coloradans woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season.

Steamboat Springs in the fall

Stable Diffusion

9. What artificial intelligence thinks Steamboat Springs looks like

Steamboat Springs and Routt County have long been the subjects of painters, sculptors, photographers and artists of all types who try to capture the beauty of the area.

Now, there’s a new way to display the colors and scenes of Steamboat: an artificial intelligence-created image.

10. Another round of tropical storm-fueled rain coming to Steamboat Wednesday

After remnants of a Pacific Ocean hurricane brought about an inch of rain to parts of Steamboat Springs last week, more tropical storm-fueled moisture is in line to hit the Yampa Valley this week.

It could maybe even bring a dusting of snow on Mount Werner.