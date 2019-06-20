Plane ticket scam: The Record for Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

6:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a disturbance at a hotel in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. A woman was being belligerent and refused to leave. Employees were able to calm her down and resolve the issue before officers arrived.

8:28 a.m. A business owner found what he believed to be a crack pipe in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers determined it was actually a marijuana pipe and threw it away.

8:28 a.m. Police were called about a fight between two men that resulted from road rage. The men were yelling at each other in a parking lot in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers cited both of the men for traffic offenses.

9:40 a.m. Officers were notified of a suspicious person at a park in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a woman who crashed on her bike at Emerald Mountain. The woman said she was unable to stand without passing out. She was taken to the hospital with a lower extremity injury.

10:18 a.m. A woman called officers to report someone stole money from her. She suspects it was one of her employees.

12:05 p.m. Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 400 block of Howelsen Parkway. It turned out the vehicle was not stolen, just misplaced.

1:03 p.m. A woman called police after falling victim to an online scam. She was booking a flight when she got an offer for a half-price ticket. In order to buy the discounted ticket, the woman was told she had to pay with Google Play gift cards. She did just that but never received a ticket.

8:42 p.m. An officer helped a driver experiencing car problems in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:57 p.m. Officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle idling in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. The driver said he was waiting to pick up a friend.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

