Plane off the runway: The Record for Sunday, April 25
Sunday, April 25, 2021
3:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called after a man returned to his hotel near the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way with several visible injuries. The man had been in a fight with someone else nearby who was later arrested on charges of assault. The injured individual was taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.
8:04 a.m. Officers received what was their sixth bear-related call of the day. There would be a total of 10 bear-related calls Sunday, many of them near the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. This particular call was about two bears that had gotten into some trashcans.
8:32 a.m. Officers were called about a bike that had been seemingly stolen near the 100 block of Hillside Drive. Officers took a report of the missing bike and will pursue leads if they find any.
12:11 p.m. Officers were called to a business near the 900 block of Weiss Drive because a patron was refusing to wear a mask. By the time officers arrived, the person had left.
2:27 p.m. Steamboat officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue fighters were called to Bob Adams Airport because a plane had overrun the runway by about 50 yards. There were no injuries from the incident.
5:30 p.m. Officers received a call saying that someone had tried to steal from a business near the 1900 block of Central Park Drive. Officers are still investigating the incident.
Total incidents: 51
• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
