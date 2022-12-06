Pinning ceremony to honor 3 new Steamboat Springs police officers and a promotion

At 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, the Steamboat Springs Police Department will host a pinning ceremony honoring three new police officers and the promotion of Sarah Larson to records supervisor.

“This is the second recruit group to graduate from the academy within the past six months and we’re eagerly looking forward to pinning new badges on these individuals,” Police Chief Sherry Burlingame said in a news release. “These milestones — pinning and promotions — are significant and it is important we celebrate and share with the department and our community.”

The ceremony will be at the City Council Chambers in Centennial Hall at 124 10th St.

Martin Bartuska, Mikey Buccino and Benji Williams finished a three-month Colorado Post accredited program from the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy through the Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs.

After receiving their badges, they will enter the SSPD 16-week field training program under the guidance of a veteran officer.

