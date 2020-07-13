Pine Grove Road project starts new phase; expect traffic impacts

The city of Steamboat Springs is continuing work on a new formal crosswalk and other measures to improve safety along Pine Grove Road.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Starting this week, motorists along Pine Grove Road can expect to encounter traffic impacts as the Pine Grove Road project transitions to its next phase. The remaining work involves construction of the center pedestrian refuge median and vehicular turn lanes.

For about a week, traffic will be pushed to the outsides of the roadway and will flow in both directions along Pine Grove Road. Steamboat Springs Transit vehicles will stop in the road and, due to limited space, will temporarily block traffic as passengers are dropped off and picked up at transit stops within the work area.

As construction personnel move within the center of Pine Grove Road, additional closures will be necessary. In order to protect workers, the westbound lane of Pine Grove Road toward Lincoln Avenue will be closed. Vehicles traveling westbound on Pine Grove Road will be detoured onto Rollingstone Drive and then Anglers Drive to access Lincoln Avenue.

The Safeway transit stop on Pine Grove Road will temporally be relocated in front of the Respite House on Rollingstone Drive. The transit stop near Starbucks will temporarily move north of Anglers Drive in front of McDonald’s.

Motorists are encouraged to slow through the work zone and use alternate routes to reduce their use of Pine Grove Road. This phase of the project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks.

Overnight and during weekends, when construction workers are not in the center of the roadway, crews will attempt to reopen the roadway in both directions. Access to adjacent businesses will remain open during all phases of construction.

When completed the $200,000 project will provide an improved pedestrian crossing and median between existing bus stops to enhance safety.