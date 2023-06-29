Pilots need lodging for Hot Air Balloon Rodeo
Pilots traveling to Steamboat for the Yampa Valley Hot Air Balloon Rodeo are in desperate need of lodging for the event.
Many of these pilots travel hundreds of miles at their own expense to put on one of Yampa Valley’s most popular summer events.
According to event organizers, 22 pilots are traveling to Steamboat for the event need a place to stay July 27-29, and 14 pilots need a place to stay July 28-29. The balloon rodeo is looking for Routt County homeowners and second homeowners to donate a room or a condo for either two or three nights for the pilots.
Those interested can contact Karen Beauvis at 978-846-8814 or kbeauvais@coldwellbanker.com/
