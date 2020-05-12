Pilot & Today wins 31 awards, General Excellence recognition in state newspaper contest

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today swept the Colorado Press Association’s 2019 Better Newspaper Contest, winning 31 first- and second-place awards to claim the General Excellence Award in the Class 6 division.

The Pilot & Today also claimed the Editorial Excellence Award and the Advertising and Photo and Design sweepstakes awards. The annual awards celebration honors the best in editorial, photo and design, and advertising for newspapers across Colorado.

“I am so proud of the work these awards represent,” Pilot & Today Publisher Logan Molen said. “They show we are a well-rounded multimedia company that excels in many areas. And I’m thrilled to see so many of our individual staffers recognized for their hard work, because this truly is a team of talented professionals who are passionate about their craft.”

The “In Our Shoes” reporting series won a number of the contest’s top awards including first place for best investigative story package, best series and best multimedia project.

“I am extremely proud of the journalism the Steamboat Pilot & Today news team produces day in and day out, but in particular, I was glad to see our work on ‘In Our Shoes’ recognized in this way. It was a true team effort with every member of newsroom contributing,” Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman said.

“Our staff is small but mighty, and they are committed to telling the stories of our community in impactful ways that make a difference in the lives of our readers,” Schlichtman added. “This recognition is well-deserved and shows our journalists are among the state’s best.”

Schlichtman chose to enter the newspaper in a larger circulation class, so the Pilot & Today won its 19 first-place awards and 12 second-place awards competing against publications such as the Boulder Daily Camera and The Grand Junction Sentinel.

