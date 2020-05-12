Pilot & Today wins 31 awards, General Excellence recognition in state newspaper contest
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today swept the Colorado Press Association’s 2019 Better Newspaper Contest, winning 31 first- and second-place awards to claim the General Excellence Award in the Class 6 division.
The Pilot & Today also claimed the Editorial Excellence Award and the Advertising and Photo and Design sweepstakes awards. The annual awards celebration honors the best in editorial, photo and design, and advertising for newspapers across Colorado.
“I am so proud of the work these awards represent,” Pilot & Today Publisher Logan Molen said. “They show we are a well-rounded multimedia company that excels in many areas. And I’m thrilled to see so many of our individual staffers recognized for their hard work, because this truly is a team of talented professionals who are passionate about their craft.”
The “In Our Shoes” reporting series won a number of the contest’s top awards including first place for best investigative story package, best series and best multimedia project.
“I am extremely proud of the journalism the Steamboat Pilot & Today news team produces day in and day out, but in particular, I was glad to see our work on ‘In Our Shoes’ recognized in this way. It was a true team effort with every member of newsroom contributing,” Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman said.
“Our staff is small but mighty, and they are committed to telling the stories of our community in impactful ways that make a difference in the lives of our readers,” Schlichtman added. “This recognition is well-deserved and shows our journalists are among the state’s best.”
Schlichtman chose to enter the newspaper in a larger circulation class, so the Pilot & Today won its 19 first-place awards and 12 second-place awards competing against publications such as the Boulder Daily Camera and The Grand Junction Sentinel.
First place
- Best Agriculture Story: Eleanor Hasenbeck, “Blakeslee retiring”
- Best Editorial Writing: Lisa Schlichtman, “The wolves of hate”
- Best Education Story: Kari Harden, “ ‘Howl’ sparks controversy”
- Best Health Enterprise/Health Feature Story: Derek Maiolo, “Of flowers and fentanyl“
- Best Investigative Story Package: Pilot & Today staff, “In Our Shoes”
- Best Multimedia: Pilot & Today staff, “In Our Shoes”
- Best News Story: Derek Maiolo, “Bear conflicts”
- Best Series: Pilot & Today staff, “In Our Shoes”
- Best Sports Event Story: Leah Vann, “State tennis”
- Best Cover Design: Michael Armstrong, “Explore Mountain Modern”
- Best Feature Page Design: Katie Berning, Sports & Outdoors
- Best News Page Design: Katie Berning
- Best Photo Slideshow or Gallery: John F. Russell and Katie Berning, “Hot Air Balloon Festival”
- Best Health care Ad: Tim Bohlin and Swift Design Services, Steamboat Emergency Center
- Best Largespace Ad: Mirko Erspamer, Steamboat ACE Hardware
- Best News Media House Ad Promotion: Pilot & Today Staff, “In Our Shoes” event
- Best Restaurant or Dining Ad: Mirko Erspamer, Marcia & Joe’s Kitchen
- Best Small Space Ad: Mirko Erspamer, BAP
- Best Use of Color in an Ad: Swift Design Services, Besame
Second place
- Best Feature Story: Derek Maiolo, “Of flowers and fentanyl”
- Best Headline Writing: Katie Berning (and Michael Armstrong), “Bags get the sack”
- Best News Story: Eleanor Hasenbeck, “Shelters case ends”
- Best Story/Picture Combination: Derek Maiolo, “Powder the safety dog”
- Best Sustained Coverage: John F. Russell, “Death of young mom, teacher”
- Public Service: Pilot & Today staff, “In Our Shoes”
- Best Cover Design: Katie Berning, Hot Air Balloon Festival wrap
- Best Informational Graphic: Bryce Martin, “Bear Calls”
- Best News Page Design: Michael Armstrong
- Best Advertising Campaign: Nate Lee, John F. Russell and Swift Ad Services, Steamboat ACE Hardware
- Best Health care Ad: Mirko Erspamer, Steamboat Emergency Center
- Best News Media House Ad Promotion: Swift Design Services, Adventure Show 2019
