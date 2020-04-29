Pilot & Today to host webinar about what’s next with COVID-19
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today and partner publications will host a live informational webinar at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30 that will take a look at the next phase of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The webinar will feature Dr. Glen Mays with the Colorado School of Public Health. Mays was previously a guest on a March 19 webinar as the coronavirus outbreak began. Thursday’s session will provide updates and address questions about testing, vaccines, continued social distancing measures and what communities might expect in the coming weeks and months.
Attendees are encouraged to register for the webinar and submit live questions for the panel. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/COVIDlive1 The webinar will also be streamed live on https://www.steamboatpilot.com/coronavirus and the Pilot’s Facebook page. A recording of the webinar be posted and available to watch after the live session.
