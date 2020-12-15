Pilot & Today to host virtual town hall with commissioners, county public health officials

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Pilot & Today will host a virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the Routt County Board of Commissioner and public health officials to discuss various COVID-19 related issues, such as state and local public health orders, testing statistics, vaccine distribution and the state’s COVID dial and related restrictions.

Panelists will include county commissioners Tim Corrigan, Beth Melton and Doug Monger, Public Health Director Roberta Smith and Dr. Brian Harrington, the county’s chief medical officer. The town hall will be moderated by Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman.

The panelists have agreed to answer questions from the public, which can be sent in advance to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com or submitted during the town hall. Those questions can be entered into the comments section under the streaming video on the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page.

The town hall also can be viewed at SteamboatPilot.com/townhall.

This is not the first town hall panel county leaders have participated in. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Pilot & Today, in partnership with the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County, held over 20 virtual town hall panels to answer questions about the pandemic and its affect on the community. These sessions are archived and can be viewed at steamboatpilot.com.