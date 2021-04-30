Pilot & Today seeks nominations for 20 under 40

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Nominations for Steamboat Pilot & Today’s 20 under 40 awards are now being accepted. This is the fifth year the newspaper will feature 20 rising leaders younger than 40 who live and work in the Steamboat Springs area.

Nominees should have achieved professional success and have a track record of contributing to the community and making a real difference in the lives of the people around them. Job experience, professional awards, civic engagement and the ability to meet challenges and overcome obstacles will all be considered when selecting our top young professionals.

Past nominees are listed below by year they were honored.

2016: Ashlee Anderson, Jeremy Behling, Helen Beall, Nate Bird, Josh Carrell, Reall Colbenson, Laura Cusenbary, Matt Eidt, Maggie Griffin, Cole Hewitt, Charlie MacArthur, Megan McCord, Jamie McQuade, Gillian Morris, Jason Peasley, Geoff Petis, Chayla Rowley, Kara Stoller, Erin Walker and Tara Weaver.

2017: Ben Beall, Beth Melton, Brad Parrott, Brian Berge, B Torres, Chris Slota, Danielle Zimmerer, David Lamb, Dillon Fulcher, Emily Dudley, Luke Dudley, Jon Hagar, Lisel Petis, Loryn Kasten, Luke Berlet, Meghan Macnamara, Molly Martin, Morgan Kraska, Nicole Stone, Sarah Coleman and Tom Krabacher.

2018: Alison Brodie, Alexandra Jennings, Cameron Hawkins, Cody Owens, Elissa Greene, John Bristol, Jamie Curcio, John Major, Kendall Yeager, Lindsey Garey, Lora Reichley, Mike Loots, Hunter Weatherly, Kelly Romero-Heaney, Debbie Wright, Brandon LaChance, George Eck III, Matt Mendisco, Vladan Chase and Joey Andrew.

2019: Sista Luna, Madeline Landgren, Shannon Crow, Kristen Lillie, Irene Avitia, Sarah Leonard, Sarah Fox, Jacob Mielke, Julia Luciano, Joseph Boyle, Marsh Gooding, Bethany Karulak, Kaitlin Hollister, Justin Keys, Cody Perry, Alex Kleman, Patty Oakland, Michael Swartz, Roddy Beall and Kristopher DeVogelaere.

To be eligible for consideration, a nominee must be 39 or younger and work and live in Steamboat Springs or Routt County. A panel of independent judges will review all nominations and select Steamboat Pilot & Today’s 20 under 40 winners.

Nominations can be submitted at SteamboatPilot.com/20under40 beginning Saturday. The deadline for nominations is May 31.

This year’s honorees will be recognized at a special 20 under 40 reception, which is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 19 at the Yampa River Botanic Park.