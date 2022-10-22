 Pilot & Today photos of the week | SteamboatToday.com
Pilot & Today photos of the week

Deer blend in with the vegetation off of Steamboat Blvd. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ryan Bailey, who works for a landscaping company, rakes fallen leaves near the intersection of Walton Creek Road and Eagle Ridge Drive Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nordic skier Trey Jones heads up a hill in the Dakota Ridge subdivision Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, while training with his Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club teammates. Read about Jones’ recent training with the National Training Group on page 10.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Auto mechanic Steve Willette balances a tire as his coworker Kodi Fry mounts another Friday Oct. 21, 2022 at the Downtown Conoco in Steamboat Springs. The station has been busy as drivers in the area have been bringing their vehicles into the shop to get winter tires. The mechanics expect that will pick up this week as a winter-like storm is expected to move through the area.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
