 Pilot & Today photos of the week: March 20-26, 2022 | SteamboatToday.com
Pilot & Today photos of the week: March 20-26, 2022

Shelby Reardon
  

Here are some of the best photos from the last week from Steamboat Pilot & Today staff.

Horse lover Clay Garrity rides her horse at Sidney Peak Ranch Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She drove to Canada to pick up the horse at the end of February and is still working on coming up with the right name.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Based out of Portland, Oregon, MarchFourth performs with a combination of musical and visual artists, including stiltwalkers, hooping and acrobatics. The free concert series will continue on Saturdays in March and April on the stage in Gondola Square, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Wren Capra, a sophomore at Steamboat Springs High School, reaches for her next hold while climbing at the Old Town Hot Springs Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Miriam Trompeau takes advantage of a warm spring day to play with her dog, Zeus, near Steamboat Springs Wednesday, March 23, 2022
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
The ice and snow along the banks of the Yampa River have receded with the season's warmer temperatures, as the snow on the slopes of the Steamboat Resort welcome spring skiers Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
A pair of Canada geese make their way across a snow-covered hay meadow south of Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The return of the geese is a sure sign that spring has arrived in the valley.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
A snowplow driver gets the artificial turf field at Sleeping Giant School on Wednesday evening ready for spring play.
Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Madison Van Engelenhoven lands a jump during a rehearsal for the Steamboat Skating Club’s show, “Hollywood on Ice,” on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Howelsen Hill Ice Arena. The skating club will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022. It will be the first time in three years the skaters have been able to perform in front of an audience on their home ice. The club is coached by Rachel McCormick and Kelli Standekar.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

