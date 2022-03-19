 Pilot & Today photos of the week: March 13-19, 2022 | SteamboatToday.com
Pilot & Today photos of the week: March 13-19, 2022

News |

A coyote stands is surrounded by the white of snow in a hay meadow west of Steamboat Springs Sunday. March 13, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Skateboarder Todd Johnson rides on the concrete at the Bear River Skate Park Monday March, 14, 2022. Johnson said volunteers have shoveled the snow, keeping a patch of concrete clear of snow throughout the winter.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sean O'Donnell, and his dog run through the snow along the Yampa River Core Trail Wednesday, March 17, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Amy Hirt grabs a hold of the poma lift at Howelsen Hill with Nora fast asleep on her back during Ski Free Sunday on March 13.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Leather craftsman Matt Tredway works in his shop stamping a pair of leather chaps using a maul and a stamp.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hundreds of boarders flocked to Bashor Bowl at the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

