 Pilot & Today photos of the week, Aug. 7-13 | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and local law enforcement officers respond to a vehicle fire near the base of Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The flames were quickly extinguished, but the westbound lane was closed briefly.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery conducted a Sang-Sol Puja smoke ceremony at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The view looking southeast from the top of Mount Zirkel at 12,185 feet along the Continental Divide shows lazy clouds coming in an out on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Romig/Courtesy photo
Greg Anderson, in blue, speaks with a member of Oak Creek Fire Protection while crews wrap up.
Spencer Powell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A helicopter lowers a section of Steamboat Resort’s new Wild Blue gondola into place on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
