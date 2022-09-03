 Pilot & Today photos of the week, Aug. 28-Sept. 3 | SteamboatToday.com
Pilot & Today photos of the week, Aug. 28-Sept. 3

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Cranes make their way through a meadow southeast of Steamboat Springs just off of Routt County Road 35 on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The 11th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival flies Sept. 1-4.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Tracks and Trails Museum is housed in the old Oak Creek Town Hall building.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado State Patrol Mobile Unit Supervisor Barbara Watkins talks with a driver at the mobile weigh station and safety inspection set up Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, on the west side of Steamboat Springs. CSP reported various infractions were found throughout the day related to brakes, lights, driver time and driver logs.
Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Sailors receiver Cade Gedeon hauls in a pass in the fourth quarter against Moffat County that would have been a touchdown but was wiped off the scoreboard because of a Sailors penalty on the play. Moffat County won 33-20 on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Craig.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nine-year-old Madden Smith plays in the rolling waters of Burgess Creek at the base of Steamboat Resort on Friday while visiting Steamboat Springs with her family who lives in Denver.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco football junior running back Dorian Hotchkiss jukes defenders to pick up extra yards in a game against Gilpin County on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

