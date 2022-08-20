 Pilot & Today photos of the week, Aug. 14-20 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Pilot & Today photos of the week, Aug. 14-20

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

A family takes advantage of a beautiful mountain day to canoe on Steamboat Lake Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Harlow Kuntz, 10, was all smiles as she prepared to compete in the junior division of the showmanship compeition at the Routt County Fair Monday. Aug. 15, 2022. Harlow is a student at Soda Creek Elementary School.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tables wait for customers as the Yampa River Icehouse prepares to open Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The large backyard and open floor plan offer an inviting atmosphere for those looking to get a bite to eat, or a cold beverage, in downtown Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Moeka Suzuki, front, Mark Petty and Bob Daudt, back, saw three moose and a handful of deer while hiking to the summit of Rabbit Ears on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The U.S. Forest Service’s long-awaited Mad Rabbit Trails proposal, which would add new trails on Rabbit Ears Pass, is currently waiting for feedback from state agencies about how the plan could impact area wildlife.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Morgan Kopischke, who competed in the senior class of the 4-H Western Horse Show, rides Suzie Monday Aug. 15, 2022 during the horsemanship competition at the Routt County Fair in Hayden. Kopischke won the event and also took home titles in trail and reining.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Riders on the Black Course cruise down Fly Gulch just 10 miles into the SBT GRVL race on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Heeler Gage Kawcak, horseback left, and header Joe Estes compete in team roping. The competition Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Routt County Fair included more than 250 rounds of competitors and lasted six hours.
Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Fair sheep show contestants present their sheep in front of a judge on Friday, August 19, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Galleries
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User