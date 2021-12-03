Pilot & Today invites community to going away party for longtime editor
After eight and a half years at its helm, Editor Lisa Schlichtman is leaving Steamboat Pilot & Today. The community is invited to celebrate Schlichtman’s legacy of journalism and local contributions during a going away party from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, inside the Pilot & Today Community Room at 32 10th St. in Steamboat Springs.
Light hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided at the event, and masks are required for those who are unvaccinated.
Schlichtman, who joined Pilot & Today as its top editor in July 2013, has been named editor-in-chief at Colorado Community Media, and will relocate to the Denver area to be closer to her family.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.