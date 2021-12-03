Pilot & Today invites community to going away party for longtime editor

Lisa Schlichtman, Steamboat Pilot & Today editor



After eight and a half years at its helm, Editor Lisa Schlichtman is leaving Steamboat Pilot & Today. The community is invited to celebrate Schlichtman’s legacy of journalism and local contributions during a going away party from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, inside the Pilot & Today Community Room at 32 10th St. in Steamboat Springs.

Light hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided at the event, and masks are required for those who are unvaccinated.

Schlichtman, who joined Pilot & Today as its top editor in July 2013, has been named editor-in-chief at Colorado Community Media, and will relocate to the Denver area to be closer to her family.