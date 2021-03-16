Pilot & Today helps host statewide conversation on mental health

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Pilot & Today will be part of hosting a statewide conversation on mental health as part of its participation in the Colorado News Collaborative, of COLab. The one-hour virtual panel will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, on SteamboatPilot.com as well as outlets across the state. The conversation is part of “On Edge,” an ongoing series presented by COLab about coping with the crises.

Between now and then, community members can send questions and comments about mental health in Colorado and the importance of having open, honest conversations about it by texting 303-871-1491 and including MENTALHEALTH (one word) in the text or tweeting with the hashtag #OnEdg

The conversation, hosted by Jordan Chavez of 9News, includes:

• Dr. Robert Werthwein, Colorado’s top mental health official who has dealt with his own mental health challenges.

• Laura Negley from Eads, who faced debilitating depression in a rural community she says doesn’t discuss mental health.

• Dana Licko from Denver, a mother and former journalist who battles an opioid addiction and talks about the importance of self care.