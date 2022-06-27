Piknik Theatre’s summer camp to perform “High School Musical Jr.”
The Piknik Theatre’s summer camp will bring Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” to the Yampa Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.
The show is made up of local students and directed and designed by Piknik Theatre’s Director of Educational Outreach Vivienne Claire Luthin, a professional actor and teaching artist based in New York. Joining Luthin is Jeremy Jacobs, a music director also based in New York.
According to the theater, the musical portrays the struggles its characters have with who their parents and friends want them to be and who they have become. It is also a story of accepting friends and family as they grow and change, and what it means to be open-minded. Tickets available at pikniktheatre.org
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User