Piknik Theatre’s summer camp to perform “High School Musical Jr.”

The Piknik Theatre’s summer camp will bring Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” to the Yampa Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.

The show is made up of local students and directed and designed by Piknik Theatre’s Director of Educational Outreach Vivienne Claire Luthin, a professional actor and teaching artist based in New York. Joining Luthin is Jeremy Jacobs, a music director also based in New York.

According to the theater, the musical portrays the struggles its characters have with who their parents and friends want them to be and who they have become. It is also a story of accepting friends and family as they grow and change, and what it means to be open-minded. Tickets available at pikniktheatre.org