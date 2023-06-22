Piknik Theatre’s amphitheater gets the green light

The Piknik Theatre’s outdoor amphitheater has been given the go-ahead by the Routt County Planning Commission and the Steamboat Springs Board of Education.

Per the building permit, construction could begin by July 6.

The project involves a partnership between the school district and the nonprofit theater company in which the school district will allow Piknik Theatre to build the amphitheater on the Strawberry Park Elementary School campus. Piknik will have control of the summer schedule while the school district will control schedule during the school year.

Keeping the concerns of the neighboring Strawberry Park Group in mind, the school board granted approval with a set of conditions. The approval came with the contingencies that complete funding for the project would be ensured and the junction box — or j box — be omitted from the design plans.

A j box is a mechanism that provides potential lighting and sound to the area. The Strawberry Park Group took issue with this because the lease for the amphitheater stipulates there will be no amplified sound or stage lighting.

Stuart Handloff, executive director of Piknik Theatre, said that in the design plans, he included an empty j box in the rafters of the structure to allow for the possibility of shows at dusk or early evening. He said he did so in the event that future global warming escalates and extreme heat limits feasibility of daytime shows.

In its June 19 meeting, the school board looked to ensure that members of the Strawberry Park Group knew their voices were heard.

“I would just be very clear with the language because I would like the Strawberry Park Group to be comfortable,” Superintendent Celine Wicks said while the board crafted its approval statement.

Just four days before, the ampitherater received unanimous approval from the Routt County Planning Commission. During this meeting, the commission also added a contingency with its approval — that the definition of “daytime” be solidified.

The lease for the amphitheater states it will operate during “daytime hours” but did not clarify what this explicitly means. The commission decided that “daytime hours” are from 9 a.m. until sunset on any given day.

Handloff noted that the project is in good shape to start construction soon.

“We’ve got a number of positive things going,” Handloff said. “Berlet Roofing and Solar is donating the solar roofing and Kahn Steel Co., which has offices in Steamboat Springs, is going to be donating steel for the project.”

He said that construction could start sooner than July 6 and is dependent on when the project’s contractor, HLCC Construction Company, can fit the construction into its schedule. The hope is to have construction done before the 2023-24 school year starts in September.