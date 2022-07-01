Piknik Theatre to put on several productions, workshops for the summer

The cast of "High School Musical Jr." put together the performance in just over two weeks. The show ran June 29 and 30, 2022.

Piknik Theatre/Courtesy photo

Piknik Theatre is presenting a summer of programming, education and performance in hopes of making theater and acting more accessible to the Steamboat community.

A middle school production of “High School Musical Jr.” run by Piknik Theatre concluded Thursday, and there are several upcoming workshops for adults and kids to learn and practice acting.

“High School Musical Jr.” was directed by Piknik Theatre’s Director of Educational Outreach Vivienne Claire Luthin, a professional actor and teaching artist and Jeremy Jacobs, a music director.

“The kids are really enjoying that quality of both education and artistry that these guys bring to the production,” said Stuart Handloff, founder and producer for Piknik Theatre.

The behind the scenes was completely student-run, and the show came together in about two weeks.

“That is usually what professional, production house actors do,” Luthin said. “It was so incredibly professional, and they were amazing.”

She added that with the production, the middle-schoolers rehearsed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

“We’re trying to inspire in all realms of the arts,” Luthin said, whether it be acting, set design, costume-making or tech work.

There are also several workshops through Piknik Theatre for July 5-10 for adults and kids interested in getting more involved with the arts.

“We’re doing a play reading course for adults, to discuss and look at how you write a play, what it looks like to create a theme,” Luthin said. “We’ll be reading through some different plays, which is lovely.”

There will also be a musical theater workshop for students in middle school and high school. They will practice singing and dancing, culminating in a performance on July 10. Luthin said that Jacobs will be assisting participants with their vocal work.

More information about these workshops is available at PiknikTheatre.org/Education .

Beyond workshops, there will also be several productions put on by Piknik Theatre throughout the summer, like the “Twelfth Night” and a performance of the musical, “Frog and Toad.”

Luthin will play Viola in the fully professional production of “Twelfth Night,” which will be performed at 6 p.m. July 24, 26 and 28 at the Yampa River Botanic Park.

There will also be a special performance of the show at the Hayden Granary July 30, and “Frog and Toad” will be performed at the Granary on July 29.

“It is our first road trip outside of Steamboat, so we’re really excited to be able to bring Piknik Theatre to West Routt and get some folks from Moffat County there as well,” said Handloff.

“Frog and Toad” will be Piknik Theatre’s first musical in a while, according to Luthin, and should be family-friendly and an opportunity to have a picnic and watch a show. There will be performances of the musical July 25, 27 and 31 and August 2 and 4 at the Yampa River Botanic Park in addition to the July 29 Granary performance.

Overall, Luthin explained, the goal of Piknik Theatre is to “blend the professional and the educational and give everyone a chance to try something.”

“What we’re trying to do this summer is make theater accessible and inviting for everyone in the community,” Luthin added. “I think we’re also trying to tell stories, especially this summer, of acceptance and embracing new parts of yourself.”

