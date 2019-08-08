Piknik Theatre to host auditions for Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ Sunday, Aug. 11

Piknik Theatre has chosen Shakespeare's "Hamlet" as their October production. Auditions to participate in the show are set for Sunday, Aug. 11, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To audition or not to audition, that is the question.

The answer, according to Piknik Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Handloff, is to definitely come to the company’s open auditions for its October production of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

“Every actor wants to play Hamlet; every director wants to direct it,” Handloff said of the play choice. “The story is so rich and layered, the language so beautiful and the action nonstop. … This play has everything you could want — every directing tool is available. If directing good actors is like driving a high-powered sports car, then directing good actors in ‘Hamlet’ is like flying a space shuttle.”

Piknik Theatre will again be partnering with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Steamboat Springs to produce the show in the church’s sanctuary, just as they did with “Macbeth” last year.

“The collaboration with Rev. Catie Greene, the church administration and the wonderful congregation at St. Paul’s has been — pardon the expression — an amazing blessing,” Handloff said. “It’s provided our theater company with the best indoor, small performance space in Steamboat.”

Handloff has many great ideas for the upcoming production, including choreographed sword fighting and a secret plan for when a certain ghost appears, but none of it can be possible without the help of local actors taking the stage and performing alongside professional actors.

While major roles, such as Hamlet, have already been cast, there are still spots available. Handloff will have scripts for those parts they are looking to fill. No one is expected to show up with years of experience. Anyone 16 and older is eligible to audition.

“We’ll be rehearsing during the day with the professional actors and with the local cast who can find the time,” Handloff said. “For locals that work during the day, we’ll make time during the late afternoon hours.”

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Where: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St.

More information: 970-355-9403 or pikniktheatre@gmail.com

Auditions for Piknik Theatre’s production of “Hamlet” run from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St. Other than to show up and “to thine own self be true,” no preparation is required for those auditioning.

Contact Piknik Theatre at 970-355-9403 or pikniktheatre@gmail.com for more information.

“This is an opportunity to see a truly professional quality production and, for the local artist willing to put in the time, a rare opportunity to actually become a member of the cast,” Handolff said.

